COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Some of our local schools are starting a little bit late as severe weather conditions pass through our area.

Here are some of the start times for schools in the WRBL News 3 area:

St. Anne-Pacelli Catholic School: 10 a.m.

Opelika City Schools:

– Primary schools (Carver, Jeter, Southview) at 9:40 a.m

– OCS Pre-K at 9:45 a.m

– Intermediate schools (Morris Avenue, Northside, West Forest) at 9:45 a.m

– Opelika Learning Center at 9:45 a.m

– Opelika Middle School at 9:50 a.m

– Opelika High School at 9:55 a.m.

Muscogee County School District: Faculty, staff and administrators to start at 10 a.m. (students return on Thursday, Jan. 5)

WRBL will update this list as more schools announce their adjusted hours.