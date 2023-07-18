Summer break ending already? Find out when the 2023 – 2024 school year starts in the News 3 viewing area.
Alabama
- Auburn City Schools on Aug. 8
- Barbour County Schools on Aug. 8
- Chambers County Schools on Aug. 8
- Eufaula City Schools on Aug. 8
- Lanett City Schools on Aug. 8
- Lee County Schools on Aug. 8
- Opelika City Schools on Aug. 3
- Phenix City Schools on Aug. 7
- Russell County Schools on Aug. 7
Georgia
- Chattahoochee County Schools on Aug. 8
- Clay County Schools on Aug. 1
- Harris County Schools on Aug. 8
- Marion County Schools on Aug. 1
- Muscogee County Schools on Aug. 7 for Pre-K through 2nd grade, Aug. 8 for 3rd through 12th
- Quitman County Schools on July 31
- Randolph County Schools on Aug. 1
- Schley County Schools on Aug. 4
- Stewart County Schools on July 31
- Sumter County Schools on Aug. 7
- Talbot County Schools on July 31
- Troup County Schools on Aug. 4
- Upson County Schools on Aug. 1