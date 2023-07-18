Summer break ending already? Find out when the 2023 – 2024 school year starts in the News 3 viewing area.

Alabama

  • Auburn City Schools on Aug. 8
  • Barbour County Schools on Aug. 8
  • Chambers County Schools on Aug. 8
  • Eufaula City Schools on Aug. 8
  • Lanett City Schools on Aug. 8
  • Lee County Schools on Aug. 8
  • Opelika City Schools on Aug. 3
  • Phenix City Schools on Aug. 7
  • Russell County Schools on Aug. 7

Georgia

  • Chattahoochee County Schools on Aug. 8
  • Clay County Schools on Aug. 1
  • Harris County Schools on Aug. 8
  • Marion County Schools on Aug. 1
  • Muscogee County Schools on Aug. 7 for Pre-K through 2nd grade, Aug. 8 for 3rd through 12th
  • Quitman County Schools on July 31
  • Randolph County Schools on Aug. 1
  • Schley County Schools on Aug. 4
  • Stewart County Schools on July 31
  • Sumter County Schools on Aug. 7
  • Talbot County Schools on July 31
  • Troup County Schools on Aug. 4
  • Upson County Schools on Aug. 1