 

Little girl found alone in LaGrange, police looking for her family

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

UPDATE – LaGrange Police say the child’s family has been located.

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – The LaGrange Police Department is asking for help identifying a child and locating her family.

Police say the little girl was found wandering alone near Whispering Pines Apartments. The apartments are located at 1515 Hogansville Road.

Police have managed to get some information out of the girl. According to police, the girl has told them her mother drives a red car and her teacher at school is named Ms. Duncan.

If anyone recognizes this child or knows her family, they should call LaGrange Police immediately at 706-883-2603. You can also call 911.

