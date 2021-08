COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – News 3’s television broadcast will be streamed online today due to conflicting scheduling errors.

Our show will be made available to viewers via livestream.

We apologize for the inconvenience and will update you when regular scheduling resumes.

If you are away from your television for future newscasts, you can always catch our shows on our ‘Video Center’ under ‘Watch Live,’ found on the homepage.