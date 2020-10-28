Local artists address racial and social injustice through images

Columbus State University is partnering with local groups to use public spaces to address social and racial injustice around the country.

14 art pieces are displayed on the Riverwalk. The photos depict some of 2020’s life-changing events like the passing of civil rights icon John Lewis and the Black Lives Matter marches.

Vinh Huynh says the issues are not just black and white, but they impact everyone. He moved here a few years ago from Vietnam. He says the American dream is more complicated than he imagined.

“You see the background is dark because in the society maybe there’s some dark sides like a lot’s going on. It’s dark and it seems hopeless, but the lady liberty she’s bright and she carries hope and delightful and happiness,” Huynh said.

This exhibit is called We Cannot Walk Alone. It is located near Hotel Indigo. This is just the first of many projects the artists say they plan to do.

