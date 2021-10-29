Local attraction boost business for Pine Mountain

PINE MOUNTAIN, Ga. (WRBL) – Callaway Resort and Garden sits right in the Pine Mountain area and with its huge Fantasy in Lights Christmas attraction Callaway usually brings a business boom to the town when it begins in November, but this year the Callaway has added a new attraction for fall called Pumpkins at Callaway which has brought tons of new business to town.

Executive Director of Pine Mountain Tourism Julia Keating said the town has seen a huge boom in business since the event started in September.

“Retail stores are privately owned, our restaurants are privately owned. They have told me with these additional visitors, in addition to what’s coming at Christmas, they have had their best fall ever,” said Keating. “And that I believe is purely from having the additional people at Callaway. October and September are usually slower months before the fantasy starts in November so this has been a great boom to this community.”

She said Callaway Gardens projected 50,000 visitors would come to the event during its eight week run, but Keating said she believes that goal was exceeded in the first part of October.

“A lot of the restaurants unfortunately ran out of food because of the number of people,” said Keating. “It has just been a stunning event to just have this many people in town. which was totally, really unexpected that many… which is great for the community.”

The final day of Pumpkins at Callaway is Oct. 31. Fantasy in Lights will begin on Nov. 19th.