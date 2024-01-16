COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Botanical Garden (CBG) is offering some of its first donation opportunities of the year. The local not-for-profit is currently collecting donations of craft supplies and birdseed for its upcoming events.

“Let’s sow the seeds of inspiration together,” states a CBG flyer requesting donations. The craft supplies and part of the bird seed will go toward a children’s educational event hosted by CBG in the coming weeks.

As of now, CBG is collecting supplies ranging from grocery items to what might be considered trash.

The supply list includes peanut butter, toilet paper, plastic 16.9-fluid ounce soda- and water bottles, 2-liter plastic bottles, tin cans and more. Other items listed are office supplies like thumb tacks, cardstock, permanent markers and wooden #2 pencils.

While the craft project will use some birdseed, most of it will go toward filling CBG’s bird feeders throughout the garden. CBG does not specify birdseed types or brands which can be contributed; however, donations must be unopened.

According to CBG representatives, birdseed donations will help increase biodiversity at CBG, as well as positively impact the local bird populations.

Donation drives will run for nearly six weeks, ending on Feb. 29 of this year. CBG will accept donations during regular business hours at a collection point near the entrance to the garden.

For a full list of supplies CBG is requesting, and more details about the volunteering opportunities at CBG, flyers are available here. Those looking for CBG hours or looking to donate monetarily may do so on the CBG website.