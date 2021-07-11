Local boutique is participating in Bridal Saturday, get your dress for less

A staff member poses for photographers next to the wedding dress of Britain’s Princess Diana during a media preview for the “Royal Style in the Making” exhibition at Kensington Palace in London, Wednesday June 2, 2021. The exhibition, which opens to visitors on Thursday and runs until January 2, 2022, explores the intimate relationship between […]

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Every bride dreams of their wedding dress, but these deals are too good to be true. Daphne’s Bridal Boutique is hosting their sixth annual National Bridal Sale Event from July 17-24 at 1358 13th Street in suite 2.

Nearly 600 independent, locally-owned bridal retailers including top bridal salons in the United States and Canada will participate in this day.

This national sale is meant to offer brides, bridesmaids, and wedding guests up to 80% off retail prices for shoppers to get their dress for less. The event creator, Sue Maslowski, explains what Bridal Saturday means to her.

“It also means brides do not have to shop the Internet for price,” Maslowski says. “They can walk into any participating bridal salon across the country and in Canada on that day and touch, see and feel what they are purchasing with no surprises. And often, they can take the gown home the same day!”

Brides can visit Home – National Bridal Sale Event for more tips and tricks including a guide to successful shopping for a wedding gown.

For more information about how to participate in the event, bridal shops, manufacturers, and sponsors may also contact NBSE at nationalbridalsale@gmail.com or Meredith Peasant at daphnesdesign@gmail.com.

