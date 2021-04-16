Local Business and Sheriff’s Office partner to donate money to high school public safety program

HARRIS COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – Kimble’s Food By Design and the Harris County Sheriff’s Office have partnered together to create a donation program that benefits the students enrolled in the public safety courses at Harris County High School.

For every dollar that is spent by inmates at the Harris County jail, two cents will be donated to the public safety program at the high school.

Harris County Sheriff Mike Jolley said these donations help public safety teacher Seth Bierman be able to purchase new tools and equipment for his students.

“Now he can afford maybe a few things that the school can’t afford to buy for him through the funds we can provide,” said Sheriff Jolley. “It’s not a whole lot of funds, it’s not thousands and thousands of dollars a year, but if it’s an extra $1500 a year he can buy tape so the kids can see how to block off a crime screen.”

Bierman furthered Sheriff Jolley’s point by stating the donations allow his class to stay up to date with the latest equipment and tools in law enforcement.

He also said it helps bridge the gap between the students and those in various different positions of law enforcement do on a regular basis.

“I keep it up to date here, so when the students leave my class and they enter the workforce I try to bridge that gap from the classroom to actual, practical application on the job sight.”

The 2% donations come from inmates purchasing anything from food, clothes or even emails using the Kimble’s machine located in the Harris County jail.

Which Vice President of Kimble’s Correctional Division William Pendergraph said adds up to around $100 in donations a month for the high schools program.

“We’re really excited about it, it’s really the program, is in its infancy,” said Pendergraph. “It’s just getting off the ground probably 6 or 8 months ago, but we’re going to keep doing this program for years to come.”

In addition to this donation program Kimble’s recently donated $540.88 dollars to the work-based public safety learning program.

Sheriff Jolley’s wanted to take it one step further, his office donated a law enforcement car to the program to help students simulate things like traffic stops.