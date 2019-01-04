Local business owners voice their concerns on Uptown parking

Bickerstaff Parham Real Estate hosted Coffee with Uptown this morning to see what issues were on the downtown business owners’ minds.

Uptown business owners addressed their concerns this morning to Jeremy Ackles,the parking division manager at Metra. Ackles says the point of this meeting was to create a discussion and to bring awareness to what the city can do to help business owners and citizens moving forward.

“Be cognizant of where they are parking and pay attention to the signage on each block that tells you how log to park From the time that you park you just need to realize I have this length of time to park,”Ackles said.

There are three parking garages located in uptown Columbus, but only the river center garage is free Monday-through Sunday. Associate broker/realtor with WC Bradley Real Estate says the issue isn’t parking it’s notifying those who are not from the area on where free public parking is.

“We need better signage we need better information for visitors to the downtown area so they understand where is free parking, what is the parking rules here. I’d like to see some better signage or better information being put out into the public,” Mason said.

There are several maps located throughout uptown They display where parking garages are but it does not say how much it is to park or what times the garages are available. Parking signs throughout uptown also do not have information on violations.

Scrimpshire who is the co-owner of Nonic says this affects how many people visit his restaurant due to fear of getting a ticket.

“Give them a warning then maybe give them some information on the parking decks that are available and the level of those parking decks that are available instead of just giving a forty dollar fine because it doesn’t really make people want to come back and visit Uptown,” Scrimpshire said.

Scrimpshire suggested in the meeting that there be parking meters put in place so customers could stay aware of how much time they are spending.

Scrimpshire and other business owners say to change parking violations and other issues they are willing to take their complaints to city council.