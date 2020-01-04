Local business owners will appear on Shark Tank

A Columbus mom and daughter will be presenting their new invention in front of a panel of five investors.

They invented a portable privacy pod for young children. They will pitch the SlumberPod on “Shark Tank” Sunday night.

“It’s designed to provide a dark and private place for your child to sleep which is especially convenient when you have to share a room like a hotel, or staying at your in-laws house,”co-founder Katy Mallory said.

The two ladies came up with the idea almost five years ago. Quiet for months about being on TV, they’re excited to now not have to keep it a secret.

“Being a mom and daughter who love each other tremendously. We had a lot of fun traveling together and just being together,” Mallory said.

“The whole process was absolutely just being there on set and seeing how it all works behind the scenes. It was an amazing opportunity and we’re so thankful,” co-founder Lou Childs said.

A Slumberpod cost $155 dollars. They say they have sold more than 10,000 units.

You’ll have to watch Shark Tank on Sunday at 9 p.m. to see what the investors had to say about SlumberPods.