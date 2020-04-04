Local businesses are working together to encourage folks in the community to practice social distancing

Local businesses are combating the spread of COVID-19 by reminding their customers to practice social distancing.

To be an essential worker during the coronavirus outbreak could be a stressful task. Piggly Wiggly store manager Tim Huntington says everyday he deals with the pressure of satisfying hundreds of customers.

“We’re pretty much keeping our heads over water right now trying to keep groceries on the shelves and giving customer service,” Huntington said.

Huntington says it’s not just supplying groceries it’s making sure customers are safe and his employees as well. If you visit a Piggly Wiggly store in town you’ll see a plexi wall at each cash register to create a barrier between the customer and the cashier.

A local printing shop here in Columbus also made floor decals. Josh Rovig with Xpress Prinitng says they made prints reminding customers to stand six feet away from each other and to encourage one-way aisle shopping.

“Being able to use our tools and basically our resources to help the public has given us a good feeling right now we all need to band together and we all need to use the resources that we have so that we can get through all of this,” Rovig said.

Rovig says his team is also offering one free “take out,” or drive thru,” sign to any local restaurant here in the Chattahoochee Valley.

“When we go eat somewhere drop one off to them just so they know that we’re there for them,” Rovig said.

Rovig says he’s made prints for several places throughout Florida and Georgia. Huntington says one of his top priorities at this time is enforcing social distancing. He says he’s thankful to partner with a local business to help combat the spread of the coronavirus.

Huntington says Piggly Wiggly is hiring workers who may have been laid off during the coronavirus to help sanitize and stock their stores.