Local church group holds drive to collect essentials for traumatized, expecting mothers

COLUMBUS, Ga. — A local church is making it a little easier for expectant mothers in Columbus. The Minister Wives and Widows of the Mount Calvary Association brought toys, clothes, diapers and other baby necessities to woman at Damascus Way Saturday.

Damascus Way serves as a shelter for underprivileged and traumatized women and children. News 3 spoke with one of the expecting mothers, who says she is overjoyed with love and overcome with emotion after receiving so much support.

“Baby shampoo, baby lotion and baby oil and I got pacifiers and I got these cute little outfits here,” expectant mother Casey Spencer said.

This was the first time the group hosted an event to give back to Damascus Way. The association says they’re glad to help the community by helping other families in need.