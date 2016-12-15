Local church members head to Gatlinburg to help hundreds of fire victims

LAGRANGE, Ga. – One church in LaGrange is doing its part to help hundreds of fire victims in Gatlinburg.

News 3 met with the organizers who just returned from Tennessee.

Organizers say, 100,000 pounds of items were given away.

Threelife Church in LaGrange started their efforts late last month just days after the massive fire broke out, leaving thousands with nothing.

A crew of about 45 people headed to Gatlinburg this week, with a 50 foot long semi truck filled with donations.

The donations included: food, clothing and water.

Organizers explain more about the distribution center that’s been set up for the victims in Gatlinburg.

“It’s not just set for a one time, let me help just a hundred families or a thousand families. It’s set up to where they come in week after week after week and get food and they’re gonna be set up until about March of next year.”

Organizers say, they are open to going to back to Gatlinburg to help out any way that they can.