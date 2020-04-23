Local doctor to answer viewer questions about coronavirus on WRBL

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A local doctor will be taking questions from WRBL viewers about COVID-19, quarantine best practices, and social distancing in a special interview segment with News 3’s Teresa Whitaker.

If you have questions about the coronavirus, Dr. Daryl Ellis of Phenix City, Ala., will be answering your questions and giving information about the current health crisis.

Dr. Ellis is a graduate of the University of California’s San Diego School of Medicine, founder and CEO of BiCity Medical Industries in Phenix City, and a former Medical Director for the Jack Hughston Memorial Hospital, Department of Emergency Medicine, as well as an ordained minister.

Send your questions to TWhitaker@wrbl.com for a chance to have your question answered by Dr. Ellis on WRBL!