 

Local educator passes away at the age of 70, community mourning Willie Watts, Jr.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Chattahoochee Valley community is mourning the loss of a long-time local educator. Willie Watts, Jr., who served at schools in both Columbus and Phenix City, has passed away.

According to representatives with Charles E. Huff’s International Funeral Home, Watts died on Dec. 25 at Emory Hospital in Atlanta at the age of 70.

As an educator, Watts influenced and guided hundreds of students in the Columbus, Phenix City, and Russell communities.

During his more than 40 years as an educator, Watts served as a Physical Science Teacher at South Girard and a Science Instructor at Central High School. He also served as Physical Science at Kendrick High School and was later selected as Assistant Principal for Student Services. 

A Graveside Funeral Service for Watts will be conducted on Monday, with Rev. George Moore officiating. The service is scheduled to begin at 1:00 p.m. There will be no public viewing.

