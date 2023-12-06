COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — For some people, the Christmas season is one of the happiest times of the year, but for others, it can bring up a lot of grief.

Pastoral Institute Grief Counselor and Therapist Earl Nichols went in-depth with WRBL how that grief may impact the holiday season.

Nichols says because people are expected to be joyful and having a wonderful time around the holidays, the seasonal mourning is the most emotional, challenging and painful time of the year.

This grief may last from Thanksgiving to New Years. If you are expecting holiday grief, Nichols shared tips with WRBL on how to cope.

“It’s okay to say no. There are lots of invitations that come. It’s okay to say not another. You don’t have to repeat during the holiday what you’ve always done. This year will be different if you’ve lost a loved one in the past year. So acknowledge that. Another tip I give people is if you go to an event, have a planned exit,” said Nichols.

Nichols also says that if you have a loved one battling holiday grief, one of the best things you can do is communicate a continued connection. This can be done by checking on them and letting them know you are thinking of them or paying them a visit.

More information and resources can be found on the Pastoral Institute website.