Local Falcons fans excited following big NFC Championship win

COLUMBUS, Ga. – Falcons fans everywhere are celebrating this week’s big win against Green Bay.

Now they’ll head to the big game for the first time since 1999.

News 3’s Ashley Garrett reports what one Columbus store is doing

to get the local fans ready for the biggest football game of the year.

Sunday’s National Football Conference win gave the Dirty Birds a spot in the big game- set to take place in Houston on the fifth.

Many locals are finding it hard to contain their excitement tonight including those who work at Dick’s Sporting Goods.

All of the Falcons items have been moved to the front of the store on Whittlesey Boulevard. Following the news of the win, representatives decided to extend the store hours, opening at six this morning.

One season ticket holder spoke to News 3, saying he’s confident in a big game win.

< It’s not about the Patriots. It’s about what we do. It’s about what we bringing to the table. I have all the confidence in my boys in the world. This is our year. We will rise up. Yes we will. >

That’s John Whitaker…he went to Sunday’s game.

He’s been a season ticket holder since 2001.

The Falcons beat the Packers in Sunday’s NFC Championship game, 44 to 21.