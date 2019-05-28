Local News

Local figure skaters compete in North Carolina

Posted: May 28, 2019 03:32 PM EDT

Columbus, Ga.--The season is coming to an end for the Columbus Figure Skating Academy. This past weekend several local skaters placed in competition in Hillsborough NC.  

 Six skaters represented Columbus at the competition. 

Ashley Fields: 

-1st Place: No Test Jumps Challenge  

-2nd Place: Freeskate No Test Program 

Hunter Hathaway: 

- 1st Place: Excel Pre-Preliminary Program  (boys) 

Helen Bouthiller: 

- 4th Place: Excel Pre-Preliminary Program (girls) 

Sarah Hall: 

-5th Place: Basic Freeskate 3 Program 

-1st Place: Compulsory Moves in the Field 

Ty Pichotta: 

-1st Place: Excel Beginner Program (boys) 

Lokie Pichotta: 

- 2nd Place: Excel Beginner Program(girls) 

During the past year of competition, the Columbus Figure Skating Academy has sent 17 skaters to competitions in the region. Coming up this October, the academy will be sending three skaters to the South Atlantic Regional Championships in Aston, PA. 

