Local fireworks retailers urge customers to buy early amid shortage

James Pratt, head cashier at Phantom Fireworks puts fireworks back into a shopping cart after ringing out John Chandler, from Massachusetts, Wednesday, June 24, 2020 in Hinsdale, N.H. (Kristopher Radder/The Brattleboro Reformer via AP)

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) – A national fireworks shortage looms, and local retailers across the Chattahoochee Valley are urging customers to buy early.

Fireworks are a staple of the holiday the President has set as a target to get the country “closer to normal” by.

Jay Flowers, owner of Big Mama’s Fireworks in Phenix City, Ala., said he’s having trouble getting resupplied.

“I’m calling every day to check up on the backlog on shipping containers,” said Flowers.

His advice for people planning to shoot off fireworks to celebrate the 4th is to “come get them as soon as you can,” because the “vast majority of the industry is low on inventory.”

Other fireworks retailers reiterated the message of getting your fireworks early.

“Always buy early,” said Steve Simon, owner of Boomtown in Smiths Station, Ala. “If you try to buy things the day of, you’re going to be out of luck.”

“Last year we sold out at 7p.m.,” said Dave of Crazy Dave’s Fireworks in Phenix City, Ala..

Local retailers also noted an increase in purchases of fireworks over the Juneteenth weekend, despite the rainy weather.