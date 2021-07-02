Local Fourth Of July events happening this weekend

News 3 Viewing Area (WRBL) – Let freedom ring! This Fourth of July weekend is just kickstarting, here’s a list of events happening.

Columbus, Ga.

Callaway Gardens – July 4th Star Spangled Beach Party will be this weekend starting Friday night. Firework show this Saturday and Sunday evening starting at 9:30 p.m. There will be beach activities, dog shows, Santa in July and much more at Robin Lake Beach. Event admission and additional fees may apply.

Uptown Columbus. GA – “Star Spangled Weekend” of free concerts will be this Saturday at 7 p.m. Events started Friday night at the 1000 block of Broadway with live music from DSOS. The local band was one of many entertainment features to fundraise for other Uptown events like their “beer and wine festival” as well as their “food truck festival.” Restaurants in the surrounding area will be open later and police will be patrolling to ensure participants safety. Saturday night live music will be brought by GP-38 from 7 to 10 p.m. Two blocks of Broadway will be closed off each night to traffic and attendees are welcomed to bring their own lawn chairs, coolers and tents.

The Columbus Animal Care & Control Center – The public is invited to the “Red, White, & Woof” adoption event on Saturday, July 3 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Take the trip to find a fur-ever best friend and learn about being a pet-owner. Kids are also encouraged to participate in a number of different activities including arts and crafts hosted by D.A.R.E. Social Distancing is encouraged and masks are required inside the building on 4910 Milgen Road.

Buena Vista, Ga.

Fox Hall – Saturday starting at 10 a.m. through Monday at 1 p.m. there will be a mini Sturgis. With fireworks, food, fun and activities for Freedom on the Square. This 1st Fourth of July celebration will include helicopter rides, a carnival, live music, and family-friendly vendors as well as wine and spirits. Sunday morning Cornerstone Church will have a Sunday service on the square to include a blessing of the 1,000 plus bikers and 200 classic cars attending the event. Entry is free to the general public.

Eufaula, Ala.

Lakepoint State Park – Saturday, July 3 from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. there will be live music by Balin’ Twine and food. The fireworks show will begin at 9 p.m. at Lake Point State Park. This annual event is hosted by the Eufaula Parks & Rec Department., City of Eufaula, Main Street Eufaula, Police and Fire Departments, and Lakepoint State Park.

Auburn-Opelika, Ala.

Duck Samford Stadium, Auburn, Ala. – An annual Independence Day Celebration will take place July 4 with fun and fireworks starting at 5 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to enjoy local food trucks and music in the comfort of their own lawn chairs and blankets. Fireworks will begin at 8:30 p.m. behind Duck Samford Stadium at 1840 E. Glenn Ave. This event is free to the public and will be re-scheduled to July 5 on the chance of rain delays.

Elks Lodge #1834 – Monday, July 5, the Auburn-Opelika Elks Lodge will have a post-Independence Day celebration in their Tiki Hut on 1944 Opelika Road. Members and guests can join from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Opelika Highschool – The 69th Annual Freedom Celebration sponsored by Opelika Parks and Recreation will have food, music, and family-friendly activities. Events will begin at 6:30 p.m., a performance by the Silver Wings Parachute Team at 7:30 p.m., music accompanied by Route 66, and a firework show at 9 p.m. This event is sponsored by The Orthopedic Clinic and the Kiwanis Club of Opelika. Baseball fields 1-3, on 1720 E. University Drive, will be closed to the public to accommodate the firework show. The parking lot off of Airport Road, between Bo Cavin and New Duck Samford fields will be open to the public.

Lakeside Church of God – This Sunday at 6 p.m. join Lakeside nightly to celebrate God given freedom. Events started Friday night at Lakeside Church of God on 3295 Lee Road in Opelika.