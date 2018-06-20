Local group protests against immigration and separation of families

COLUMBUS, Ga - The outrage on immigration has taken a stand right here in Columbus as a local group protested against the policy that separates children from their families early Tuesday evening.

"Indivisible Columbus" protested off Broadway, near the 13th street bridge. They describe their organization as "one that promotes tolerance, inclusion, and justice through action."

They say they are focusing their efforts on Congressmen Sanford Bishop and Drew Ferguson, as well as Senators David Perdue and Johnny Isakson.