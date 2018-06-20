Local group works to grant those living with disabilities access to independence

Wednesday, the Columbus organization Access To Independence, put on a presentation- for those living with disabilities.

The focus of the presentation was job accommodation in an effort to help those impacted maintain employment.

"When you have a disability you can't just show up for the job and expect them to accommodate you or to make the job accessible...you need to know what those accommodations are."- says Oree Crittenden, Access to Independence.

Organizers say accommodations are broken up into groups, no-tech, low-tech and high-tech, many of which can be accessed on the Job Accommodation Network Web Site.

"I specifically have an employee here that has blindness...low vision and he uses screen reader software that's called Jaws. It reads everything on the screen for him ...Because he otherwise, obviously couldn't see a screen."- says Oree Crittenden, Access to Independence.

Organizers say they want employers to know disabilities aren't always physical.

"I became disabled at the age of 18. I have epilepsy."- says Nichole Davis, Access to Independence.

Nichole Davis, is the Executive Director for the Access to Independence group.

She explains why she believes the organization is beneficial.

"If you give a man a fish, he'll eat for a day but if you teach him how to fish he'll eat for a lifetime and that's what advocacy is. We want people to learn they have a voice and it's their right to use it."- says Davis.

And when it comes to those living with disabilities on the job others say...

"At the end of the day it's not necessarily how you did the job but it is that you were able to get the job done...like your peers."- says Rashad Jones, Access to Independence.

If you would like more information, call (706) 405-2393