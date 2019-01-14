Local groups are looking to help detainees released here in Columbus

The non-partisan, issue based group, indivisible, met with local residents at the Columbus Public Library to hear how they can help people released from Imigration and Customs Enforcement Detention centers.

Susan Krysak has been helping those who have been released from Stewart Detention Center in Lumpkin, Ga.

Krysak says those mostly released from the detention center arrive in Columbus via Groome Transportation, but with only the clothes on thier backs. She says today’s meeting was to encourage those in the local community to pitch in.

“They’re so scared when they come and I see their beautiful hearts, their smiles and they just need to feel that they’re wanted in America because in their country they have suffered and they’re here for very legimate reasons,” Krysak said.

“Well the Stewart Detention Facility near Lumpkin is run by a private corporation and having a prison run by a private corporation creating a number of dangers and I just don’t think that’s the way we should do things in the United States of America,”Harlen, member of Indivisible, said.

Krysak stressed the importance of donating clothes to released detainees. She says someone could be detained in May when it’s hot and that they’ll be released in the same clothing no matter the weather conditions.

Columbus residents attending the meeting donated warm weather clothing like socks and jackets and also donated money.