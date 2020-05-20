Local Gym Owner Resolves Robbery

Terence flowers, also known as Coach T-Flow, owns 4.0 Fitness in Columbus. He’s usually helping people get in better shape, but his security cameras caught something disturbing over the weekend. Three young men stole some his equipment behind his gym.

At first Flowers was very angry about the situation but instead of reporting the incident he asked his community for help.



“I just made a judgement and I told my friend that I was going to go on social media and give them four hours to return my stuff and at that point if I didn’t hear anything I was going to take the footage to law enforcement,” said Flowers.



One hour later he got his equipment back, which was a punching bag and a workout bench. Coach T-Flow, a father himself, said he didn’t want this mistake to define these young men and put them in a world of trouble.



“I feel like as young black men, that’s what they appeared to be in the video, they already have a strike against them. Maybe in a different I would have thought these are seasoned criminals and I need to turn this over but I have kids. My oldest is 22 years old. They were just kids getting into mischief I just went with a father’s instinct and my gut instinct and I made the right call,” said Flowers.



That doesn’t mean these men won’t have to pay for their actions. A bunch of trash has piled up behind 4.0 Fitness and now Flowers has a work force to help him clean it up.



“Now the boys have volunteered, involuntarily volunteered to come help me Saturday morning to pick the stuff up,” said Flowers.



Flowers could have responded in anger or with violence but he says those extra moments allowed him to think clearly. After he calmed down he found the justice he really wanted and didn’t allow anyone else to get hurt.



” The second time when I watched it and listened and my brain kicked in and my emotions went down that’s when I was able to make the right call,” said Flowers.



Coach T-Flow and the three young men plan to clean up the trash behind 4.0 Fitness Saturday morning.