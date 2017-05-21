Local Habitat for Humanity chapter presents Phenix City single mom ‘dream home’

PHENIX CITY, Ala. – One Phenix City family is benefiting from a local nonprofit. Habitat for Humanity of Phenix City presented Kiara James and her daughter Kendalyn with a new home Saturday morning. James tells News 3 it took 500 sweat equity hours to build the home.

Kiara James received the keys to her dream home Saturday after hundreds of hours of sacrifice.

James says she learned valuable skills in constructing and furnishing a home. As a first time homeowner, James says the house will provide a better life for her and her family.

“I don’t have a rent,” James explained. “I don’t have to call a manager. I have a brand new home for me and my child that she can grow up in. And that’s the best thing I can provide for her as a mom. So I’m very very happy.”

The home measures 1,200 sq. ft. and has three bedrooms and one bathroom. James says she sacrificed time with family, friends and even co-workers to help make this dream come true.

“I had to go to work early,” the Aflac employee said. “I had to take some time off. If you want your home bad enough, you will do what you have to do to get it.”

