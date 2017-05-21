Local Habitat for Humanity chapter presents Phenix City single mom ‘dream home’

Local News

by: wrbljoeyripley

Posted: / Updated:

PHENIX CITY, Ala. – One Phenix City family is benefiting from a local nonprofit. Habitat for Humanity of Phenix City presented Kiara James and her daughter Kendalyn with a new home Saturday morning. James tells News 3 it took 500 sweat equity hours to build the home.

Kiara James received the keys to her dream home Saturday after hundreds of hours of sacrifice.
Kiara James received the keys to her dream home Saturday after hundreds of hours of sacrifice.

James says she learned valuable skills in constructing and furnishing a home. As a first time homeowner, James says the house will provide a better life for her and her family.

“I don’t have a rent,” James explained. “I don’t have to call a manager. I have a brand new home for me and my child that she can grow up in. And that’s the best thing I can provide for her as a mom. So I’m very very happy.”

The home measures 1,200 sq. ft. and has three bedrooms and one bathroom. James says she sacrificed time with family, friends and even co-workers to help make this dream come true.

“I had to go to work early,” the Aflac employee said. “I had to take some time off. If you want your home bad enough, you will do what you have to do to get it.”

For more information about Habitat for Humanity of Phenix City, please click here.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Beyond the Moon

Remembering D-Day

Faith and Film in the Fountain City

More Faith and Film in the Fountain City

Weather Wise with Bob Jeswald

Weather Facts with Nicole Phillips

Weather Questions with Cody Nickel

PrepZone

Gogue Performing Arts Center

Trending Stories

Don't Miss