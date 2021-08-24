Local health officials hopeful following FDA’s approval of Pfizer Vaccine

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Food and Drug Administrations approval of the COVID-19 vaccine comes as the spread of the Delta Variant increases cases across the Peach State.

Vaccine hesitancy has been widespread across the south and health officials said one of the reasons people say they don’t want the vaccine is they are not fully approved.

With the approval of at least one of the three COVID-19 now these people have an option that may make them feel more comfortable.

Public Information Officer for the West Central Georgia Department of Public Health Pamela Kirkland says they’re hopeful this will lead to more approvals for other COVID-19 vaccines.

“Well of course I mean having a vaccine approved for emergency use authorization and having it approved are two different things,” said Kirkland. “And so of course at some point we hope ya know that vaccine is going to be approved, as well as the Moderna and the Janssen vaccine because this is one reason why people did not want to get a vaccine because it was not approved, so now people hopefully will feel more comfortable getting it and do so.”

Kirkland said she’s hopeful the approval of the Pfizer vaccine will lead to more being fully approved in the future.

People can receive COVID-19 vaccines and COVID-19 testing Monday through Friday at the Columbus Health Department from 9am -1pm.