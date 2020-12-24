Local High School’s track gets $18,000 makeover thanks to E-SPLOST

HARRIS COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – Harris County High School’s track received an 18,000 dollar upgrade.

The eight year old track was not only in need of an upgrade due to the age and use of the track, but also to be in compliance with the National Federation of State High Schools Association’s requirements.

E-SPLOST funds otherwise known as Education Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax funds are what made this makeover possible.

Rachel Crumbley, Spokesperson for the Harris County School District, explains exactly what these E-SPLOST dollars can be used for.

“It has to be used on projects that are structures and materials. It can’t be used on people or salaries or anything like that,” Said Crumbley. “So it has to be used for school improvements. So it could be an addition of a classroom um helping build a new school, improvement to an air conditioning system, or things like this as reconditioning this track.”

The original track was installed in 2012 after a tornado hit the school and devastated the previous facilities in 2011.