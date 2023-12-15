COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Local law enforcement just added to its numbers significantly. All 59 graduates from Columbus Regional Police Academy Classes 238 and 239, officially became officers and deputies for Columbus and surrounding areas in a ceremony at Columbus State University (CSU).

The ceremony was held in University Hall at 11 a.m. on the morning of Dec. 15. An additional ceremony for all 15 Columbus Police Department (CPD) graduates from the classes was held immediately after, at noon.

“This right here is the cream of the crop,” said CPD Chief Stoney Mathis as he stood on stage with the graduating CPD officers and spoke to audience members.

He continued, “It was not an easy task to just to get into the academy. And it was certainly not an easy task to graduate the academy.”

The 15 graduating officers are what remains of a class of 33 recruits who began training 12 weeks ago. During their police academy training, they spent hours doing physical training, firearms training, Emergency Vehicle Operating Courses (EVOC) and studying to pass multiple course exams.

According to Mathis, the performance of this class provided excellent feedback for where CPD can improve training going forward. That includes tightening physical requirements to get into the police academy. There will also be more in-course preparation.

59 graduates from multiple law enforcement agencies across the area earned their officer and deputy titles. (Olivia Yepez)

The 14 graduates who took the stage were what was left of a 34-person class. (Olivia Yepez)

Officer Michael Williams with his family. (Olivia Yepez)

Mathis said, “[W]e’re starting to do more study, more academic preparation because a few of [the trainees] failed some of the tests. So, we’re preparing academically, physically and on the firing range.”

The CPD chief was pleased with the performance of the graduating CPD officers, including newly-minted Officer Michael Williams, who won the Top Gun award for Class 239.

Mathis offered a promise of further CPD trainee excellence and said, “I think that’s great, and the next academy … we’re going to win multiple awards.”

On the stage, as Williams accepted his award, his family waved to him from the crowd. Williams explained he hopes to be a pillar not just for his family but for the community.

“To be able to put myself last and put others first, that’s the most important thing,” Williams said.

Another of the graduating officers, Arthasahika Hughes, was also looking forward to serving Columbus. She explained she heard about the police academy program and jumped in headfirst.

Hughes said, “This day means a lot. I’m a retiree from the Army and I just came home. I just felt like my community needs some extra help.”

CPD is working to fill a deficit of about 100 officers. The next class of 30 CPD trainees will start at the police academy in January.