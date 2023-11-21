COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — AAA estimates that 2 million Georgians will be on the road this Thanksgiving Day weekend.

Travelers are encouraged to know their route and plan for emergencies before getting on the road. According to Justin Levanger, reconditioning manager at Carvana’s Winder Inspection Center, people commonly forget to account for climate change when planning a trip. For example, if the windshield whipper fluid in your car is not winter-rated, it could freeze, limiting your visibility and increasing the chances of an accident.

Columbus Mechanic James Curry spoke with WRBL on what to look out for to make sure your car is road trip ready. Here’s what he had to say.

“Check the tread on your tires. Make sure that your brakes are up to par and that you have a spare tire, a jack, and a four-way lug wrench. So just in case you get a flat, you can change it,” Curry.

Curry suggests that if you are not able to do this on your own to get your car seen by a trusted mechanic for a pre-trip inspection before heading on the road.