COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Locals looking to take part in an observance ceremony on Memorial Day can look toward the National Infantry Museum. On Monday, May 29 the museum will host a tribute ceremony and paver dedication starting at 11 a.m. at Inouye Field, according to a press release by the museum.

The tribute will include words from guest speaker retired Colonel Damien Mason, the press release states. Mason’s previous deployments include both operational and combat missions in Macedonia, Kosovo, Iraq and Afghanistan according to a short profile on the Army’s website.

Those who purchase pavers will be able to keep a rubbing of their pavers, which will be located on Heritage Walk. Attendees will also be able to spend time in the museum after the ceremony.

According to the press release, interested parties are invited to stay for a 1 p.m. flag retirement ceremony at the fire pit near WWII Company Street.