Local non-profit hosts their first annual Teen Summit

A local non profit hosted their first annual Teen Summit event this afternoon to give kids tips on how to interact with each other.

The teen summit hosted by Boyz to Men invited kids between the ages of 11 to 19 to hear from a few of their members about how the choices they make now can impact their life and others as well. A few of the topics included bullying, academic success, and how to build self-esteem.

Shawna Love says having positive events like this during the summer helps to keep kids on the right track.

“Our main reason for doing this is to give back to the community because that’s what Boyz 2 Men stands for. We are a non-profit organization. We saw the growing need of foster care in twice as many areas,” Shawna Love said.

A few local summer camps came to the Columbus Public Library to participate. Love says that this event is just one of many they plan to hold to help kids develop necessary life skills.