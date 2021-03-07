Local non-profits rally together to prevent youth from turning to violence

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) – As violence and crime continues to rise in Phenix City and Columbus, local leaders and organizations are coming together to help make a difference in their communities.

CEO and Founder of non-profit, Men of Valor Excelling or M.O.V.E., Brother Desi Morgan, says the sooner in a child’s life they feel love and supported by their community the better.

“That’s the key that we’re trying to do, we want to start at a young age because once they get to a certain age, most people say they’re lost,” said Morgan. “But we’re trying to be out here in the streets and we’re out in the community to let em know, before they turn to gangs and to drugs and to violence, there’s people out here that’s ready to support them and show them some real love.”

M.O.V.E. hosted an event in the Asbury Park Fields that featured music, games, food and speakers.

Leader from Fountain City Village, Andrew Smith the 3rd, explained why getting local groups and leaders together and out into the community during times like these is incredibly important.

“All we need is love, and so what we’re doing as a community is we’re just trying to put all these organizations who are on fire,” said Smith. “They don’t know what to do, they don’t know where to reach out, but we can pull together as one.”

Parents, a Phenix City Police Officer and other people from the community watched as coaches and kids ran football drills in the fields.

Smith added that events like this need to continue to happen in order to make a difference in our community.

“What we’re doing here is we’re corralling and we’re keeping the fire going so that we’re always engaged,” said Smith. “So that we can prevent anything having to happen for us to have to keep doing these one off sparks.”

The event took place from 2:00pm to 4:00pm.