Local organization hopes to help kids in need through basketball tournament

COLUMBUS, Ga. – Many people associate the month of March with basketball. During March Madness, one local organization hopes to use hoops to reach youth in the Chattahoochee Valley. Judge Not Inc. hosted its third annual community hoops charity event Sunday at Carver High School. Five different teams played in the tournament.

Judge Not Inc. hopes to help children whose parents have been incarcerated or are absent from their lives through a basketball tournament.

The event raises awareness about children whose parents may be incarcerated or absent from their children’s lives. Folks that played in the tournament say a few buckets could bring positivity back to the community.

“The last two years we’ve been in the championship,” participant Rico Paschal said. “We won the first year and last year we came up short. But it feels real good to help. When I left for college and came back, a lot of things had changed. So to be able to come back and to have an impact on the community means a lot.”

The hundreds of dollars in proceeds raised from the tournament will go to help children who have missing parents due to incarceration or death. Judge Not Inc. plans to take 12 girls from Columbus to Universal Studios in Orlando later this year.