COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) —On Thursday morning, Air Force Heating and Air surprised a local military veteran with a brand-new heating and air unit.

Air Force Heating and Air is a veteran-founded company that for the past four years has made it its mission to give back to veterans. This year’s winner Chad Entrekin is a retired air force veteran who flew in numerous refueling missions in the no-fly zone in what was Bosnia at the time. Entrekin was entered into the competition by his son as a surprise after he mentioned to him that he heard about it on the radio.

Entrekin shared that his current unit was nearly 50 years old so winning the giveaway was perfect timing.

“ Just awesome I love it. It’s going to be really nice. Its going to help me with my power bill a lot too,” said Enterkin.

General Manager of Air Force Heating and Air Brandon Adams says that this giveaway is very near and dear to their hearts. Air Force Heating and Air will be surprising one more lucky veteran heating and air unit tomorrow.

