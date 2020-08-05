Local organizations extend free lodging for Midtown Park apartment fire survivors

Local organizations are teaming up to provide lodging for the survivors of the Midtown Park apartment fire.

That night, two people were killed and dozens of families lost their home. The American Red Cross helped to provide immediate assistance with lodging for four nights.

Survivors were given rooms at La Quinta Inn and Days Inn on Macon Road. Today was going to be their last day with free housing, but Shameika Averett says there’s more work to do to help these residents get back on their feet.

“Today is their official last day so what we’re doing is we are extending them through Friday. So we have that extended through Friday and some people from the La Quinta Inn as well. We’re going to go ahead and get them extended as well through Friday. We’re trying to get them extended through Monday. That’s the plan. Right now we are soliciting monetary donations for that,” Averett said.

The group “My Black Has a Purpose,” The Urban League of Columbus, Valley Rescue Mission and Metropolitan Baptist Church are all working with the survivors to meet their long-term needs.

Donations are being accepted at the Metropolitan Baptist Church at 1633 5th Ave.

Items needed are: New Underwear S to L, New Bras / Sports Bras All Sizes, T-Shirts, Male tank tops, Boxers/ Boxer Briefs, male and female socks, Towels/ Wash cloths, dishes / Silverwear, hangers, Trash cans and bags, Blankets/ bedding, Pillows, Dog/ Cat foods

For more information on how to send monetary donations click here.