Local organizations host Dad & Me party

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Amerigroup partnered with the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office, Georgia Strong Family and 98.3 the Beat to host the Dad and Me party.

The party took place in the parking lot of The Barbershop on Buena Vista Rd from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and the second party took place in the parking lot of Nappy Root Barbershop. Georgia Strong Family coordinator Dorcas Woody told News 3 they want fathers to know they are important.

“We just really want to make sure that we are focusing on men, of course, it’s June, it’s Father’s Day. With our Georgia Strong program, we do have a fatherhood initiative. So we do want to try and reach the men and let them know they’re important in their child’s life as well,” Woody said.

Once fathers and their children were done with their haircuts, they were able to get a free treat from an ice cream truck. Woody said she thinks this event will have a great impact on the children.

“It definitely has an impact on their kids… kids they’re young they remember certain things. They always remember something positive, I just feel like them seeing their dads being involved… my dad is really trying to be a part of my life… really structures that child,” Woody said.