COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Some local organizations are sharing resources to those facing a housing crisis.

HomeForGood reported the state homeless population was 7,905 in 2022. In Columbus, it was reported that there are 276 people experiencing a housing crisis.

Pat Frey Vice, President of the Chattahoochee Valley United Way, spoke with WRBL on how the homeless community can access resources available in Columbus.

“We contract sub grant and work with many community partner agencies to provide immediate services…” said Frey. “Be it emergency shelter for a household or a family or an individual who has an immediate need up to the ultimate goal of having permanent housing solutions with wraparound services like access to employment, education, increase in income, health care, education and those kinds of options.”

For individuals who are in immediate need, Safehouse Ministers is a homeless daytime resource center for anyone experiencing poverty.

According to Safehouse Manager Paul Parker, the ministry provides several programs to help people experiencing hardship — such as job assistance, housing, substance abuse recovery, and more.

“We provide clothing. We help the homeless with their food stamp issues and Medicare issues. We partner with Piedmont. They bring the van by twice a month and with the medical needs. And we try to assist them in whatever areas that we can to help them get back into society.”

SafeHouse Ministries also serve meals to the community twice a day. If you or someone you know is in need of assistance, dial 211 to be connected to all services in the community. More information and links to available resources is available on the Chattahoochee Valley United Way website.