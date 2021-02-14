Local preschool students’ selfless act brings warmth to community

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The students at St. Paul preschool may be young, but they have big hearts.

As the weather became colder, the students collected warm clothing to bring to Lakebottom Park. Mrs. Kassie’s TK class tied the items to the bridge railing with the message, “Please take a scarf if you need one.”

The project, called “Hanging Out at the Bridge,” began six years ago. During November and December, the children collected scarves, hats and gloves from family members.

Once the items were collected, Mrs. Kassie’s class bundled up from head to toe and walked to the park together. They held hands during the one-block walk to the park, giggling the entire way at how they looked in their multiple layers of clothing. The classmates then tied their scarves to the railing of the bridge.

Whether it be a mom strolling a little one who did not realize how cold it is becoming, or a jogger or tennis player who needs a little extra warmth, these scarves are a gift to the community from these four and five year olds. Most importantly, the children hope these scarves provide comfort and warmth to the homeless population in the area.

According to St. Paul preschool director Nan Konze, these children are learning the importance of giving to others at a young age, and she hopes this gesture has a ripple effect on the community.

“We hope it is contagious for others to start the same type of campaign,” Konze said.