Local protesters react to “Failing to Disperse” charge following weekend arrest

Columbus, Georgia (WRBL) Sunday’s protest for justice in the death of George Floyd led to police making several arrests in here in Columbus.

According to Sheriff Donna Tompkins and the in and out booklet at the Muscogee County Jail, 21 people were arrested. The arrests happened near 13th Street and Veterans Parkway after the protest downtown along Broadway Street.

Those arrested were charged with “Failing to Disperse. ” News 3 spoke with some protestors who were arrested who say they don’t agree with the police’s actions.

“We were on the sidewalk, we weren’t on private property like people were saying, we weren’t throwing things at police officers people were saying we were trying to leave the protest like the police officers told us to do, they said that we didn’t do it fast enough,” says Shannon Hagan, Protestor.

“We didn’t block any intersections we didn’t move unless the traffic signs allowed us to move we were abiding by all the traffic rules to make sure we were doing things correctly so we should’ve never been arrested,” says Gadget Jackson, Protestor.

Those arrested who remain behind bars have outstanding warrants.