Local restaurants get ready for the Sugar Bowl

OPELIKA, Ala. — While the Auburn Tigers have been getting ready for the Oklahoma Sooners for Monday night’s Sugar Bowl, restaurants in the area have been getting ready for people to come in and watch the game.

Gage Fenwick of Buffalo Wild Wings said they have been getting prepared for a week, and have been working to make sure that all customers who come in the door have a great experience.

Fenwick says they have 30 cases of wings on hand, and each case holds 50 pounds of wings. Fenwick added that the restaurant stocked on other necessary supplies as well. While many customers are expected to pack local restaurants, employees are excited.

“We’re super excited for this game,” Fenwick said. “We’re in Opelika right next to Auburn, so this is the home team, going up against Oklahoma and it will be a great game. We’re really excited to have everyone come in and join us.”

Kickoff will be at 8:30 p.m. eastern time Monday night.