COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Some schools in the WRBL News 3 viewing area are cancelling their summer operations on Wednesday, June 14 as weather aware conditions come through our region.

Russell County School District

“Due to the threat of inclement weather today, all summer programs and activities will be canceled today. Twelve month employees should report to work at normal time.“

Harris County School District

“Due to severe weather, the Harris County School District (HCSD) has cancelled all district operations for Wednesday, June 14. This is to include Extended School Year (ESY), or summer school, the Summer Feeding Program, and all student activities.

Staff are not to report due to possible severe weather and a flood watch in Harris County.“

Chattahoochee Valley Community College

“The College will be closed today, June 14, and tonight due to the threat of Inclement Weather.“

WRBL News 3 will update this list with any additional cancellations announced.