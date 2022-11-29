COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Due to the threat of inclement weather, some nearby schools will delay opening for two hours on Nov. 30.

As of now, the adjustment impacts Phenix City Schools as well as the Muscogee County School District.

“Phenix City Schools will delay the start of school by two hours (i.e. If the normal bus pick-up is at 7:05 AM, expect the bus to pick up at 9:05 a.m. If school begins at 8:45 a.m., then school will begin at 10:45 a.m. Teachers who report daily at 7:30 a.m. will report at 9:30 a.m). Breakfast and lunch will be served as normal. Based on road conditions, bus pick-ups could be delayed more than two hours. All employees who typically report to work after 10:00 AM will report at the normal time.”

– Phenix City Schools

“Based on the latest weather advisories predicting severe weather for the Columbus area tomorrow morning predicting heavy rains and wind gusts, the Muscogee County School District will observe a two-hour delayed opening of classes tomorrow, November 30, 2022. This means that whatever time the respective school starts or a student is picked up at a bus stop, will be delayed by two hours.”

– Muscogee County School District

The Muscogee County School District also notes breakfast will not be served and the regularly scheduled ending times will be observed. Academic field trips are canceled, although athletic, extracurricular and after-school activities are “tentatively scheduled to continue for November 30, 2022.”

WRBL will keep you updated on any changes.