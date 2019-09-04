Local senior living community to welcome in 400+ Hurricane Dorian evacuees

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A local senior living community welcomed in Hurricane Dorian evacuees with the goal of lifting their spirits.

Thrive Senior Assisted Living coordinators say they expect to take in around 400 residents from their coastal Georgia communities — including their spouses, children, even pets.

They welcomed them in with a party featuring a live band, snacks, and friendly faces. Thrive’s president says it’s important for them to ease their resident’s worries during a difficult time like a natural disaster.