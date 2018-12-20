Local service member makes it home for CSU graduation

Students in the Colleges of Letters and Sciences graduated during yesterday’s ceremony at Columbia State University. Graduates who were actively serving in the military were asked to stand — including Anna ford.

She tells News3 her experience was very different taking classes in the air rather than in the classroom.

“It didn’t feel real until I think I walked across the stage, I shook all the hands, you know the celebration and the streamers were going off and I think it was after that I was like wow I graduated,” Ford said.

Ford started at CSU in 2010 as a transient student, but she decided to take some time off and joined the US Air Force.

“I am a tactical system’s operator and I do ISR work which is intel, surveillance and reconnaissance and I help find the good guys and keep them away from the good guys,” Ford said.

Ford comes from a military family, but her mother says she couldn’t help but to be concerned when her daughter made the decision.

“I cried because it’s my baby girl, it’s my daughter, so I didn’t really want her to go. I actually went to a recruiter and talked to him and I said “why’d you talk my daughter into going into military,” Sharon Ford said.

Ford’s mother says once she realized it was her daughter’s choice, she came around to the idea. Ford says although she was taking on a full time job in the military, she still wanted to get her degree.

“They’re like okay you’re gonna get home on the 11th,” said Ford.

“And I’m like alright, so I really didn’t think that I was going to miss it, but towards the end there I was nervous about it.”

Ford says now that she has her diploma in hand, she will be returning to her service in Iraq after the new year.