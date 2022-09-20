COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The fourth Tuesday of every September marks a national day celebrating democracy here in the U.S., September 20th is National Voter Registration Day. Tuesday, one local sorority made their way into Muscogee County high schools to get connected with students.

Members of the Columbus Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority and the New Georgia Project spoke with students both eligible and ineligible to vote across the county. WRBL caught up with students and members of the local chapter at Carver Highschool.

Pat Hughley Green, the Chair of Social Action and Political Awareness and Involvement of the chapter, describes the feedback from students during their time on campus.

“The students who are not eligible to vote are looking forward to being eligible to vote. And so they had inquiries about that and they were like, ‘Darn, I’m not old enough,'” Pat Hughley Green, the Chair of Social Action and Political Awareness and Involvement of the chapter describes. “We are reminding them to take that message back home. The students who are old kind of want to know what it’s about, why it’s important to taking the time to explain to them how politics impacts every aspect of our lives,” she says.

Several students registered to vote Tuesday, including Carver’s Senior Class President who spoke to WRBL about the importance of voting, a right she looks forward to exercising.

“It is important to vote because I feel like as a young teenager, we are able to get our voice out there and our opinion on politics. I think everybody should go out and vote, you know kids like me we don’t always have a chance to spread out our voice, we’re not always heard. So voting means that our voice is heard. Our opinions matter,” Kailyn Floid shares.

In addition to getting people registered and learning more on the importance of voting, students were also shown how to check their voter status.

More than 4.5 million voters have registered vote on the holiday to date.