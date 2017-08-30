Local teen finally fulfills life-long dream of becoming Auburn cheerleader

AUBURN, Ala. — As early as Carley Bivin could remember, she had dreams of being a cheerleader.

When she would go to Auburn games as a child, you could bet on the fact she was wearing an Auburn cheerleading outfit. It was after a game in 2003/2004 that would serve as a glimpse into the future.

Carley, in her cheerleading outfit, was hitching a ride on her dad’s back while they were walking down the concourse. As they were walking, her mother snapped a photo.

Years later, Carley joined the ranks of Bivin’s to attend Auburn University. She is a fourth generation Auburn student. After her first year on the plains, she attempted to achieve her dream of becoming a cheerleader. She unfortunately did not make the squad.

From there, she worked even harder to make that dream a reality. After her sophomore year, she earned a spot on the squad.

On Fan Day earlier this month, Carley and her dad were in route to Jordan-Hare for a meeting with the cheer sponsor, when the duo decided to recreate the photo taken from years before. Just like last time, Carley’s mom was behind the camera to capture the moment.

Remembering the old picture, Carley put them side by side in anticipation for the season opener, a game that she and her family can not wait for.

“I don’t know if it will feel real,” Carley said. “Maybe it will sink in after a few Saturdays that I’m actually an Auburn cheerleader, but it’s going to be a dream.”

“There will probably be tears of joy, and just seeing her run out on that field with the rest of the cheer squad leading the team out on the field, and being introduced at midfield and cheering on the sidelines, it’s going to be overwhelming,” her father David said.

The Tigers kick off their 2017 season Saturday at 6:30 p.m. vs. Georgia Southern.