COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A local transportation business, More Than Medical Transportation, is now offering free transportation for children who may have missed their bus to school or missed their crossing guard on their way to school.

Only just a day after the Steam Mill Road incident that left one child dead and another one critically injured, on Oct. 6, 2022, More Than Medical Transportation announced it would provide free-of-charge rides for children who need transportation to school.

Monica Carter with More Than Medical Transportation came up with the idea of transporting children to school free of charge and shared why she decided to implement the new program.

“When it first aired, I actually was working on something for pregnancy and infant loss awareness month, which is the month of October and I remember getting home, and I was still touched by it, and I said, ‘What can I do?’,” said Cater.

“I myself lost a child around this time last year, so it hit home for me. And my thing was if we can all come together as a community and work on doing something so that it can be prevented again, so our whole idea was to provide free transportation for children who miss the crossing guard because a lot of incidents could be preventable if the crossing guard was able to still be out there.”

Michael Carter, the manager of More Than Medical Transportation, shared why he supported Monica’s idea and how the community can help by merely paying attention to their surroundings while driving.

“Our heart goes out to the family of the children that was involved in the accident, and we pretty much just want to see every child make it to school safely,” said Michael. “I really want to let the public know to be mindful of children when driving through school zones.”

In addition to offering transportation services to children on the way to school, they also provide resources, such as glow sticks, that children can carry when crossing the street or while walking to school to help drivers see them.

More Than Medical Transportation also offers other resources, including information pamphlets and cards to help educate children on how to cross roads when walking to and from school safely.

Although the business offers rides to school, they also offer rides from school, but after-school transportation requires payment.

More Than Medical Transportation also is not only limited to transportation for children; the business also offers rides for seniors who need to make doctor appointments and provides work transit for individuals who need additional help with getting to work.

The business also offers prescriptions and grocery pickups to Columbus locals and works to ensure veterans, seniors, mental health patients, and any other individual who needs transportation assistance gets the necessary help they need.