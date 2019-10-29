Local trunk or treat event honors children who have lost their lives

United Ambitions , local group of auto enthusiasts, set up a fun night for kids and honored those who have lost their lives.

This is the third year the organization has hosted trunk or treat, but event coordinator Richard Harris says this is their first year having a candlelight vigil.

The candlelight vigil honored John Jones, Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney, Amberly Barnett and Nevah Adams. All children that were killed this year.

Harris says tonight is about celebrating their lives and understanding that this could happen to anyone.

“I have an 11-year-old son so I couldn’t even begin to imagine what that loss would be like,” Harris said.

Cars from United Ambitions and other car clubs joined in for a ride around Jones’ house and gravesite. Following the drive they held a candlelight vigil.