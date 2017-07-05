Local workout group promotes motherhood and support

COLUMBUS, Ga. — If you go to Lakebottom Park Monday through Wednesday in the morning and the Uptown Riverfront Thursday through Saturday, you may see a group of folks working out and pouring out sweat. It may look like a normal workout group, but it is a unique group.

The group is called Stroller Strong Moms. It is a fitness class for mom and baby. Don’t let the name mislead you- fathers can join in as well. The group does high-intensity workouts.

The group started in Lakebottom Park a little less than 10 years ago, but has since gotten bigger.

On Tuesday, the group could be seen wearing patriotic apparel and doing a patriotic workout routine.

Cassie Cercy is one of the instructors for the group. She said the group promotes motherhood and support.

“It’s a very vulnerable time for you after you have a baby,” Cercy said. “Your world has kind of been rocked. Your body is not the same as when you left it. The biggest thing is coming to class and feeling like you’ve accomplished something.”

She added that moms in the group have competed in 5k’s, which they weren’t able to do before or attain other fitness goals that may have been tough before. Cercy’s husband, Bryan, an active military member, said the group provides a great sense of security.

“It’s a great support network that the moms have together, and they really unite,” Bryan said. “It’s not just in class, it’s outside of class as well. It’s been great for her, it’s been great for us and great for our family.”

The group works out in Lakebottom Park Monday through Wednesday from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. On Thursday to Saturday, they are at the Uptown Riverwalk from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

For more information on the group, please visit their website.